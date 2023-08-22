Is it possible that a writer for the Chronicle finally called out the absurdity of Florida’s new education policy along with the damage it is doing to the education of students! It was refreshing to read Ms. Steward’s excellent column regarding the policy, especially the idea about “the benefits of slavery.”
While the current editorial board of the Chronicle shy away from any substantial criticism of state/local government, and no mention of federal issues under the guise of being a “local” paper, it seems the concern is more about losing readership/subscriptions. I’m glad that Ms. Stewart has no such restrictions. I also hope that in future articles that she points out how foolish the idea that knowledge of how some races were, and continue to be abused/marginalized in U.S. society could hurt the development of children by making them feel bad because of the treatment of these people. So a quick list of some items not to teach middle and high school students and with minimal detail as it is easily accessed via any reputable internet source: First Nations genocide, slavery as cause for the Civil War not states' rights unless you mean the state right to own slaves as stated in their state constitution, FDR turning away the M.S. St. Louis, with Jewish refugees from Nazi Germany because of election fears (D or R both made horrendous decisions), Mexican workers during WWI, WWII, Great Depression and Operation Wetback, Chinese Exclusion Act among just a few. These do not show how “bad” the U.S. was or is, it just shows our errors and how we need to continue toward that ideal in the preamble to the U.S. Constitution of “a more perfect union.”