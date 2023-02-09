Duke was just approved a 22.2% rate increase last week so your $200 electric bill is now going to be $245. Did you know that is DOUBLE what rate payers are billed in Oregon? Duke has reported a steady increase in gross profits to more than $18.6 billion in the last year. So why did the PUC rubber stamp such a huge increase? I will tell you why. The state is run by Republicans. You and I will get a giant increase in electric bills because DeSantis runs this state. He never said no to a corporation in his life.
Last, we in Florida already pay DOUBLE what I used to pay in Oregon. Now I will have to pay double plus 22.2% for the comfort of shareholders in Duke. I have no doubt the idiots on the right will rationalize a way to blame Biden for their new higher utility bills, but as a financial analyst all I can say is you either accept being raped or you do something about it. DeSantis owns Florida government. He could have stopped this disgusting theft. He did not, he will not, because you and I do not matter to him because we are not going to make him president. Only corporate money can do that.