Dinosaurs last roamed the Earth about 65 million years ago. There are two scientific camps on the cause of their extinction: (1) massive asteroid crash off the coast of Mexico and (2) volcanic eruption. However the latest findings believe the asteroid would cause tiny droplets of sulfuric acid formed high up in the atmosphere that blocked the sun's radiation for decades, disrupting the global ecosystem. This formed the Chicxulub crater in Mexico around that same time.
Our sun converts hydrogen into helium by nuclear fusion, resulting in electromagnetic and particle radiation energy. During this process, the sun will lose mass, which is only negligible. A steady loss of mass from the sun will result in reduced gravitational attraction and an expansion of the planetary orbits. That will mean less heat radiation will reach the Earth. But not to worry as that should not happen for another 5 billion years. By then there will no longer be life on Earth. Plants need sunlight to grow. Animals (including man) need plants for food and also for the oxygen that they produce. Without heat, the Earth becomes a frozen planet with no winds, ocean currents, or clouds to transport water.
The Biden administration is researching SRM (Solar Radiation Modification), which would pump particles (sulfur dioxide) into the air that would reflect sunlight back into space. This would cause refreezing at the poles and help cool the planet. In 1991, Mount Pinatubo (Philip[pines) spewed tons of sulfur dioxide during an eruption and the global temperature temporarily dropped by 0.5°C (32.9°F). To elaborate more: 125 jets would spray periodically between 60° latitudes (North and South) which would be Northern Alaska and Southern Patagonia. These particles would drift toward the poles and slowly cool the Earth by deflecting sunlight. The estimated cost would be about $11 billion. These drastic measures to lower the atmospheric temperature may have long term detrimental effects. It would require 175,000 flights a year, which would release millions of tons of greenhouse gasses into the air. Also when sulfur dioxide combines with water and air, it forms sulfuric acid, which is the main component of acid rain. Acid rain can cause deforestation and acidify waterways to the detriment of aquatic life. SRM research should NEVER be considered. The long-term consequences could be much worse.
