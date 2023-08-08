"But for a conspiracy of clowns to take power and crush all adversaries, they must have something more than an understanding of symbols, rituals, and costumes."
"Passion!" the Professor declared. "They had more passion than those who resisted them. A passion to rule, to tear down society, and to remake it more to their liking. A passion to silence all dissent and to make a world in which they wouldn't have to hear an opinion at variance with their own. The Passion for destruction always has more appeal to more people than does the passion to preserve and build. It's an ugly truth of human nature. Passion, sir. The kind of raw passion that breeds ruthlessness."
This is an excerpt from his book, "The Forbidden Door," written by Dean Koontz.
But to me, this sounds very much like what we're going through, which is not fiction; it's very real.
A certain group of people want to make everyone in our country agree with them. If not, they want them silenced and/or punished. They want everyone to be the same. To look, live, worship, love, learn and think the same. They want to destroy our diverse, equitable and inclusive way of life. We need to take back the autonomy we had over our own lives and our bodies. We have to become just as passionate in our desire to protect our fair and welcoming and open way of life as they are in their desire to destroy it. We must do it peacefully. We can be ruthless in our conviction and resolve. We must move our country onward and upward, not backward. We must value all of our people.
We must support those who think like us in every way, financially, by word and deed … and we must vote for them. We must encourage every like-minded American to register and to vote.
If we aren't as passionate as those who are ruthlessly taking away our rights and freedoms, to live and love as we wish, we will have failed all of those Americans who fought and died for us for over 200 years. We can win back our country fairly and peacefully. We can and we must.