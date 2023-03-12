Let's talk about constitutional carry. With gun violence at an all time high, this is just another stunt to satisfy a small majority of gun owners and the NRA for mainly political purposes, (because they apparently don't care about saving lives).
Responsible gun owners who already have permits, trained with their weapons, took a gun safety course, filed the paperwork ( background check), this is a slap in the face. One Republican who likes the idea said, "Well people can train themselves...right.”
It's like saying drivers don't need to pass a driving test, they learn by themselves. I'm sure many drivers would feel much safer with this idea and the same applies to guns that kill people. I never saw a car accident that didn't involve a car! I learned to shoot at the age of 9, but received most of my weapons training in the military.
Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle
Even with a CCP I don't feel the need to carry a gun in citrus county. I feel very safe here. We have low crime and a good police force. But this would allow all the crazies in South Florida or crime riddled areas to walk around with guns tucked in their belts, and possibly bring them here, including tourists who have reciprocity with our state gun laws.
What it allows is irresponsible, untrained and possibly unstable gun owners to walk around with guns. If this law passes many of us responsible gun owners who don't feel the need to carry might have to do so.
And so far, "Inept" Florida legislators want to go further and have open carry! I remember the days in Miami of the cocaine cowboys and all the murders from drug trafficking. I could just imagine how worse it would have been if all these criminals who were busted and stopped from committing crimes and murders back then could carry. Police couldn't stop them as long as they didn't have a felony conviction. Texas has constitutional carry, and open carry.. pandered to the gun lobby and is paying for it with numero uno gun deaths in the country. Do we really want untrained, unstable, mental rejects, and criminals walking around our cities and counties, bars and restaurants, Walmart with a loaded gun? Trust me, there's a lot of people out there who have social and psychological issues.