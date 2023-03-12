Let's talk about constitutional carry. With gun violence at an all time high, this is just another stunt to satisfy a small majority of gun owners and the NRA for mainly political purposes, (because they apparently don't care about saving lives).

Responsible gun owners who already have permits, trained with their weapons, took a gun safety course, filed the paperwork ( background check), this is a slap in the face. One Republican who likes the idea said, "Well people can train themselves...right.”

Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle