I am responding to a column in the Citrus Chronicle "Saving Our Living Waters", by Art Jones, Varying Voices. While his volunteerism is commendable, his methodology on freediving is downright dangerous.
My credentials: Certified S.C.U.B.A. diver with several hundred dives along the southeast United States from West Palm Beach to the Florida Keys and 5 Caribbean Islands, to depths of over 200 feet, and a freediver who regularly dove up to 50 feet with 2-3 minutes downtime retrieving lobster, fish and the odd artifact. My home is decorated with paraphernalia from the ocean floor.
To suggest diving from a high elevation and "kicking with all my might" is ignorance. The proper method is to relax on the surface and breathe slowly to expand your lungs. When you reach your "nirvana" you surface dive or "jackknife" and allow your body to vertically descend to the desired depth, saving your energy and breath for the task on the bottom.
Never! Ever! put anything in your ears if you wish to go deeper than 10 feet. To do so invites a trip to the E.R. and having a physician remove an earplug precipitously close to your brain. Take a diving class and learn how to "equalize" your ears with the barometric pressure of the surrounding water.