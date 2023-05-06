A public notice on April 28, 2023 appeared in the legal section of the Chronicle stating the county gave notice that it shall offer surplus property, Alternate Key: 2670649 – 91.04 acres, for sale. Bids will start May 8, 2023 through June 19, 2023.
Citrus County is rapidly growing in all areas. This property is well placed in an area for growth. Rather than sell, the county should retain this parcel so that it may be utilized for future needs such as fire stations, EMS, police substation or shelters and other county services. Selling this property prematurely is not in the best interest to taxpayers. Future cost of land for these services will be an exorbitant amount of money. Planning for the future is critical and should not be taken lightly. The land is there now and should remain for the benefit of the taxpayers, not for hundreds of more housing units that will need county services. Taxpayers deserve well-thought-out sustainable decisions now and well into the future.