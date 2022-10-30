Letter to the editor logo 2021

U.S. Rep. Gus Bilirakis met with a few of us in person to discuss the sewer project for Cambridge Greens that is coming up shortly. He is a very busy congressman running for reelection, but took the time to listen to our concerns of enormous costs to the homeowner put forth by Citrus County. Mr. Wilton Simpson has had staff reach out and I believe will do all he can as well.

The county has given each homeowner a bill to convert from septic-to-sewer of $12,000 to $15,000 at January 2022 prices, which could go up. This is an untenable amount considering not only the current economy, loss in IRAs and a list of increasing other costs being put on the homeowner. Water bill, taxes, insurance – the list goes on.

Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle