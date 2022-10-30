U.S. Rep. Gus Bilirakis met with a few of us in person to discuss the sewer project for Cambridge Greens that is coming up shortly. He is a very busy congressman running for reelection, but took the time to listen to our concerns of enormous costs to the homeowner put forth by Citrus County. Mr. Wilton Simpson has had staff reach out and I believe will do all he can as well.
The county has given each homeowner a bill to convert from septic-to-sewer of $12,000 to $15,000 at January 2022 prices, which could go up. This is an untenable amount considering not only the current economy, loss in IRAs and a list of increasing other costs being put on the homeowner. Water bill, taxes, insurance – the list goes on.
Inverness city is picking up the entire tab for their conversions and other projects in Citrus County have been subsidized with more grants reducing their costs. Something must be done to help the elderly retirees in our subdivision.
Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle
I believe there is more funding to be found and Mr. Bilirakis has promised to help us find it.
The Citrus County Board of Commissioners has been little to no help which totally astounds me. Their goal should be to get to zero cost to homeowner like the city has done.
I want people in office have the goal of helping their citizens. (It) should be why they are in office actually. This is why Bilirakis and Simpson have my vote.
Citrus Hills CG Sewer Committee