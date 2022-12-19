While Congress continues to debate the need for bringing back the Child Tax Credit (CTC), they should speak to families like mine who are on the edge trying to survive. Despite everyone in my family working, we are still struggling with the growing cost of living. The only way to cover all our bills is by maxing out credit cards.
With the expanded CTC, we received some desperate help, helping us to pay our bills and provide my daughter with stuff she needs. The little bit a month I received for my daughter meant less stress on her and our whole family.
Now with that little bit of help gone, it's back to cutting back on necessities and praying for the best.
The CTC would benefit so many Americans, especially while dealing with such high inflation. We desperately need it back. Our electric bill tripled in just a few months, while gas and groceries continue to cost more than what we can afford.
We just want to pay our bills and provide for our family, but without the CTC some bills are ending up in collections. It is just so stressful and everyone in my household is trying to avoid being depressed.
Please bring back the CTC, so that families like mine can move away from the edge and have a fighting chance.