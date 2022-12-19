Letter to the editor logo 2021

While Congress continues to debate the need for bringing back the Child Tax Credit (CTC), they should speak to families like mine who are on the edge trying to survive. Despite everyone in my family working, we are still struggling with the growing cost of living. The only way to cover all our bills is by maxing out credit cards.

With the expanded CTC, we received some desperate help, helping us to pay our bills and provide my daughter with stuff she needs. The little bit a month I received for my daughter meant less stress on her and our whole family.

