As I have watched the proceedings of the U.S. House of representatives, I wonder about their agenda for this year.
So far I have heard they are considering various investigations of people, changing Medicare, Social Security, Medicaid, Obamacare or even doing away with these programs. I wonder if they make these changes, how does it benefit the vast majority of citizens?
I assume most people agree with me. There are many problems, which our country needs to address. We have failing roadways, bridges, water and sewer systems, clean air and water as well as lessening pollution. The push is for more electric vehicles, which would definitely help lower carbon dioxide pollution; yet our electrical grid is so old, I wonder how it would support adding to the demand with electrical vehicles?
Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle
I also am concerned about our educational system. More needs to be done to encourage the old fashion … reading, writing and math. We need our children to be excited about learning. We need more opportunity for them to succeed. This won't happen if we discourage good teachers from fulfilling this vital role, which will impact both the children and our future.
Higher education is too expensive! What will be the long-term outcome if more people cannot continue their education because of costs? Most teachers have master's degrees, but they are in the lower pay scale. The same is true for many vital careers, like nursing.
I also saw in the new budget that IRS has had their yearly budget decreased again. They already have a back log of work that is incomplete; so tell me how cutting their budget further allows them to have the manpower to complete their work?
I ask my fellow citizens to follow the news closely that informs us about the workings of both state and federal representatives. Before the last election, Mitch McConnell, minority leader in the U.S. Senate, said he had "no agenda" for this year. Wow, with all the problems we face? I cannot believe this is beneficial to most citizens.