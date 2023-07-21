Each year UNELECTED federal administrators write regulations that carry the power of the law with the blessings of Congress. Congress cannot enforce and administer every law that it enacts and must rely on these agencies to administer, interpret, and enforce these laws. Many times there is a chasm between their policies and what the American people feel is best. The Federal Government consists of more than 3 million UNELECTED people who do not answer to the American public.
Congress can focus more on the big picture issues than spending time debating the technical details to implement a complex public policy that is handled by the agencies. The Administrative Procedure Act (APA) was enacted to allow for public input. A proposed regulation is published 30 days before in the Federal Register to provide time for public comment, which can be done online. In 2017, the FCC asked for comments on regulations on net neutrality. It was flooded with millions of comments generated by bots. This added little value and raised concerns that people's identities were being stolen. A 2019 Senate Subcommittee study found that different agencies interpreted the APA differently as what they accept as legitimate comments. The FCC was most broad on their interpretation and more likely to accept comment links with viruses. Discussion to amend the APA to provide more guidance on which comments to accept for public posting.