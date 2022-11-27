Every county and community across America is defined by the individuals who step up and lead each generation into their futures.
Citrus County is graced with the good doings and uplifting impact that the Citrus Chamber of Commerce "Young Professionals" have created for all inquiring young professionals and most recently their first annual, "40 under 40 award".
Their significance and contribution to other young professionals in our community, firmly acknowledges the characteristics that define a resilient and prosperous future for, Citrus County.
Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle
We give great recognition to: Jade White - PR of Citrus Chamber of Commerce; Tiarra Alexander - Pace Citrus; Veronica Kampschroer - Citrus BOCC, Kyle Mckay - Ryman Construction; Krystal Downs - Digital Hound Media, and all members of the Citrus Chamber of Commerce Young Professionals for being a profound resource of empowerment and leadership.
By giving wind to the sails of other young professionals, their flawless efforts gave way to not only bring awareness to the importance of the 40 recipients but also gave knowledge to the 40 recipients that their peers of organization leaders, business owners, and entrepreneurs share key traits that establish the unbreakable foundation of our future.
The key to a thriving and prosperous community is through empowering and uplifting each generation. Through unification and recognition of positive action, their board delivered a message that was received by each recipient that directly inspires acceleration in character.
It is a blessing to have individuals such as the Young Professionals take a leading role in how we are defined as a community and directed towards a successful future.
To all 40 recipients of the "40 under 40 award,” it is a privilege to live and work in a community that is home to such wonderful and impactful people.
Your actions in life have been highlighted as community betterment and we graciously ask that you never change, as you are the reason why our community is a majestic gem. It is your actions of betterment that will continue to cut and polish that gem into a flawless masterpiece.
May we continue on the path of unity through community commonalities and always act in betterment toward each other and our future generations.
Congratulations, to all 40 under 40 recipients and thank you to the Citrus Chamber of Commerce "Young Professionals.”