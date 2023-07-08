Last Sunday afternoon, my wife and I attended one of the Nature Coast Community Band concerts, and it was a marvelous experience.
When we first moved to Citrus, I was dismayed by our immediate area's lack of musical experiences. In Minneapolis, we had season tickets to the Minnesota Opera and the Minnesota Symphony Orchestra, but nothing like that in Citrus unless we were willing to travel to Tampa. Then we discovered the NCCB.
The band comprises professionals, high school students, retired and active band directors, and other talented musicians, and they sound terrific. My experience with band music was limited to the university marching bands as a student and middle school/high school band concerts as a parent, so I was pleasantly surprised with the quality of the band music.
Last Sunday, we had an American Road Trip via the NCCB. The band picked music to represent a trip nationwide, music like Alligator Alley, Tennessee Salute, Arizona, and selections from Chicago. The band enthralled us for two hours with professional-level music delivered with enthusiasm.
Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle
Thank you, Kathy Thompson, conductor, for a beautiful afternoon. And thanks to the 70 band members who worked hard to produce such wonderful music, music that captivated the packed house at the Seven Rivers Church. I look forward to your next concert on Sunday, October 29.