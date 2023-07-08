Letter to the editor logo 2021

Last Sunday afternoon, my wife and I attended one of the Nature Coast Community Band concerts, and it was a marvelous experience.

When we first moved to Citrus, I was dismayed by our immediate area's lack of musical experiences. In Minneapolis, we had season tickets to the Minnesota Opera and the Minnesota Symphony Orchestra, but nothing like that in Citrus unless we were willing to travel to Tampa. Then we discovered the NCCB.

