I just read the Sept. 6 article regarding Rita Fox and her objection to the county cutting ties with the American Library Association. While it is her right to object to any issue she wishes, her reference to those who disagree with her point of view as “Nazis & Hitler” is nothing more than approved hate speech. What total disrespect and unbelievable callousness Ms. Fox, and by association, the Chronicle, show for the millions of Jews and others who died at the hands of Hitler, not to mention those who died to defeat him. Is journalistic integrity a thing of the past? I would suggest that Ms. Fox open a book and educate herself about the plight of millions who were exterminated by the Nazis in WWII before she makes such despicable comparisons.

To juxtapose the atrocities committed by the Nazis to folks who disagree regarding the cutting of ties with a certain organization is both childish, boorish and certainly self-centered. Ms. Fox needs to reconsider her verbiage and the comparisons she cavalierly makes.

