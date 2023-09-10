I just read the Sept. 6 article regarding Rita Fox and her objection to the county cutting ties with the American Library Association. While it is her right to object to any issue she wishes, her reference to those who disagree with her point of view as “Nazis & Hitler” is nothing more than approved hate speech. What total disrespect and unbelievable callousness Ms. Fox, and by association, the Chronicle, show for the millions of Jews and others who died at the hands of Hitler, not to mention those who died to defeat him. Is journalistic integrity a thing of the past? I would suggest that Ms. Fox open a book and educate herself about the plight of millions who were exterminated by the Nazis in WWII before she makes such despicable comparisons.
To juxtapose the atrocities committed by the Nazis to folks who disagree regarding the cutting of ties with a certain organization is both childish, boorish and certainly self-centered. Ms. Fox needs to reconsider her verbiage and the comparisons she cavalierly makes.
I refuse to believe that anyone thinks arbitrarily labeling people as Nazis is a precedent that should be established and accepted. Such a characterization is solely used by those who cannot verbalize their position without labeling those whom they confront.
As is the times lately, many are quick to label others as racist, sexist, xenophobic, the list goes on and on. The application of such labels, to a certain extent may be, in a perverse way, used to buttress one's point of view. The labeling of any individual as a Nazi when it is applied to an ideological disagreement is beyond the pale. Will this letter see print? I doubt it. Maybe if I include some absurd references and labels to a certain group of people, associating them with monstrous killers, as Ms. Fox did, it might. Apparently, this is somehow acceptable in this day and age. As I indicated, I support Ms. Fox’s right to say whatever she feels. I do feel however the paper should have rebuked her comparison using Nazis as a label rather than featuring it on Page One of the Chronicle.