93,373,794 adults and children are enrolled in Medicaid and CHIP (Children's Health Insurance Program) as of February 2023. Most don't have a primary physician and rely on ER care when their condition is at its worst or fatal. No routine care for children will mean a lifetime of health issues. These patients are four times more likely to show up in ER compared to a patient with insurance. The costs of applying for Medicaid/CHIP reimbursements are so high that many physicians forgo the headaches. Still many physicians see these patients pro-bono, which is heartwarming.
Good News! The conservative group AMAC is working with Congress on the Helping Everyone Access Long Term Healthcare (HEALTH) Act – H.R. 7831 (2021-2022). Bad news! It failed to pass; however Florida Congressman Daniel Webster, R-Clermont, reintroduced the same bill as H.R. 2986. The bill will help Medicaid/CHIP have a primary care physician by providing a tax deduction to physicians offering pro-bono health services. Many Republican congressmen are on board with the measure. It will require less paperwork and actually save taxpayers while providing necessary healthcare to the less fortunate.
Doctors would benefit in less paperwork as many lose an estimated 17.4% of Medicaid claims to billing issues. Less paperwork would save taxpayers $2.8 billion yearly. At present Medicaid patients make more than 20 million hospital visits, which burden our healthcare system. These could now be handled by a primary physician. Hopefully both parties will get on board on this project. Rep. Scott DesJarlais ( R-Tennessee) is a physician and the original sponsor of the first HEALTH bill back in 2021. The bill has some issues with the IRS which only recognizes pro-bono tax deduction for medical services through a charity and not directly from physician services. Hopefully things will move forward quickly to help these adults and children.
In Citrus County, approximately 15% of persons age 18-64 have no health insurance. Dr. B. Jeffrey Wallis saw the need and started Doctors' Free Clinic (3700 W. Sovereign Path Lecanto FL, 34461. Phone: 352-212-2365). Their website is dfccc.org. Volunteer physicians and other health care providers provide free medical care. Access to the best healthcare possible can come through innovative thinking and solutions. Rep. Daniel Webster (R-FL), Rep. Scott DesJarlais ( R-TN), and Dr. Jeffrey Wallis are on board to make things happen.