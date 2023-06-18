Letter to the editor logo 2021

93,373,794 adults and children are enrolled in Medicaid and CHIP (Children's Health Insurance Program) as of February 2023. Most don't have a primary physician and rely on ER care when their condition is at its worst or fatal. No routine care for children will mean a lifetime of health issues. These patients are four times more likely to show up in ER compared to a patient with insurance. The costs of applying for Medicaid/CHIP reimbursements are so high that many physicians forgo the headaches. Still many physicians see these patients pro-bono, which is heartwarming.

Good News! The conservative group AMAC is working with Congress on the Helping Everyone Access Long Term Healthcare (HEALTH) Act – H.R. 7831 (2021-2022). Bad news! It failed to pass; however Florida Congressman Daniel Webster, R-Clermont, reintroduced the same bill as H.R. 2986. The bill will help Medicaid/CHIP have a primary care physician by providing a tax deduction to physicians offering pro-bono health services. Many Republican congressmen are on board with the measure. It will require less paperwork and actually save taxpayers while providing necessary healthcare to the less fortunate.

Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle