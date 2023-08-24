Our group, Protect Ozello Waters, was formed earlier this year to help protect our valuable coastal estuaries from unwise development. These estuaries are both beautiful and fragile - if we do not protect them, they can easily end up polluted and degraded, like many areas to our south. Tuesday's vote by your county commissioners to change the land use class and zoning for a flood-prone parcel of land adjacent to the St. Martins Aquatic Preserve, for an RV park, should outrage anyone who understands that commercial developments with large septic systems, built right along the shores of our estuaries, should not be permitted.
Mistakes have been made in the past with regard to commercial developments in these sensitive locations, but we believed our commissioners had learned from these mistakes, and would not repeat them. The recent S11 situation in Homosassa is an example. You will recall that the commissioners had approved a 7-Eleven for that location previously, apparently not realizing that it involved a gas station with large underground gas tanks, very close to area springs. They all expressed deep regret for allowing that to happen. Here are some quotes from the commissioners that were spoken on July 25, when they discussed the 7-Eleven: