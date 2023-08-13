I have been following the recent controversy involving the planned 7-Eleven gas station in Homosassa with interest. The proposed location is in a flood zone, and not far from area springs, and the Homosassa River. I listened to the discussion among the Commissioners at their recent July 25th meeting, when they talked about this, and how what happens (or doesn't happen) there is now unfortunately out of their control, and in the hands of DEP. The Commissioners also all vowed at that meeting that they would strive to do better in the future, when considering development proposals close to our springs and waterways, which are highly vulnerable to contamination. I was glad to hear them say that, and I do believe them.
The perfect opportunity for them to all demonstrate that they are indeed sincere about protecting our waterways from unwise development will occur on August 22nd, when the hearing will be held for the proposed RV Park/campground in Ozello. This site is just a few yards away from the