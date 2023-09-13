The total compensation for the CEO of Ford is over $22 million a year or $10,968 per hour (Detroit Free Press). The average compensation for an hourly Ford employee is $32 per hour (Zippia.com). Is it fair Ford employees average $32 per hour when their boss makes $11,000 an hour?

Black infants in the United States have higher infant mortality rates than white infants. Black infants are 3.8 times more likely to die from low-birth-weight complications, and black mothers are more likely than white mothers to receive late or no prenatal care. (School of Public Health, University of Michigan) Is it all right that black infants die at a higher rate than white kids?

