The total compensation for the CEO of Ford is over $22 million a year or $10,968 per hour (Detroit Free Press). The average compensation for an hourly Ford employee is $32 per hour (Zippia.com). Is it fair Ford employees average $32 per hour when their boss makes $11,000 an hour?
Black infants in the United States have higher infant mortality rates than white infants. Black infants are 3.8 times more likely to die from low-birth-weight complications, and black mothers are more likely than white mothers to receive late or no prenatal care. (School of Public Health, University of Michigan) Is it all right that black infants die at a higher rate than white kids?
Marxism is a social, political, and economic philosophy. Marxism is not communism. It is a philosophy, while communism is a system of government.
The BOCC voted to deny the library the right to join the American Library Association because one person in its 64,000 members is a Marxist. At least one commissioner said he would not vote for an organization led by a Marxist after we fought (his) imaginary war with Marxists.
Drabinski (President of the American Library Association) wants to ensure that workers are paid fairly and not exploited. She and others believe that when a person makes 343 times the average production worker's wage, that is exploitation. I think a lot of us would agree.
She wants to ensure that a black baby born into a low-income family is given medical help at the same level as a white child. That is called equality.
She believes libraries can be a tool for eliminating prejudice and discrimination. She believes in the worth of all people, including those in the LGBTQ+ community. She advocates the human values of equality and equal opportunity. She wants libraries to be able to offer books on all subjects, even subjects we disapprove of. The ALA is against banning books and the censoring of free speech. Her values are American values.
One letter writer warned us not to "embrace the Marxist value system." While I am not a Marxist, most Americans already embrace Marxist values of equality, equal opportunity, and eliminating prejudice and discrimination. I wonder why the BOCC voted against an organization that espoused these ideals. Can it be that a tiny, bigoted minority cowed them into a knee-jerk response to vote "No?"