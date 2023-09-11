It is seldom that I write to express an opinion, but I cannot remain silent any longer. The recent knee-jerk reaction by the majority of the library board and the commission to sever ties with the American Library Association makes me very, very sad. As a retired public-school librarian/media specialist and English teacher, I look back on my career with fondness. There were two sources that I often used to help build a strong collection of materials to educate and broaden the perspective of my students. One was the Florida Association of Media in Education (FAME) and the other was ALA. In addition to my coursework in a master’s degree in library information science, these sources provided me with “suggestions” on materials to build a strong collection. Notice I said “suggestions.” A good library staff knows its clientele and works to bring materials that will enhance their education. Eliminating one of these significant sources (membership in ALA) isolates the staff from a plethora of academic information.
I ask our County Commission and the County Library Board to please reconsider their recent votes regarding the county’s membership in the American Library Association. This membership is critical to strong, informed collection-building for our county’s library materials and worth every single penny of the $275 membership fee.