I am compelled to write to my Citrus County Board of Commissioners regarding the withdrawal of our countywide libraries from the American Library Association.
I need not beat a dead horse and pronounce the depths of degradation that the once prestigious ALA has fallen. One need only to read their profile and observe whom they deem worthy to sit at the helm of their once distinguished organization to see that they have an agenda — and it’s certainly not to strengthen our families and educate our youth. The ALA embraces a Marxist value system and worse. Enough said.