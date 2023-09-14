County commissioners' blatant disregard to LGBTQ people at Tuesday’s meeting was on full display for the ALA membership part of the meeting. Commissioner Diana Finegan is worried that the ALA has a leader who prefers Marxism. That has absolute nothing to do with this. Everybody knows John Labriola thinks stirring up the county is his self-serving mantra.
This county has over 150,000 people and almost 8,000 people right here in Inverness. Let’s say 10% of the population is of the LGBTQ family, as I am. Where are my tax dollars for library books going? Where are the books for the gay population to read? You don’t want kids to read the books, put them in an adult area. To deny the library this small funding because a few people (or commissioners) are against it is childish at best and asinine at the worst. Books are for reading and learning, something people don’t do much of it seems. Even the Bible has stories that may not be suitable for children but are suitable for adults. And we are talking about books for adults to read. What’s next; book burnings, brown shirts and reeducation camps?