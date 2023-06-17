Letter to the editor logo 2021

Comments at TDC meeting were disgusting

I am disgusted by Cindy Guys’ and Holly Davis’ comments in June 15’s front-page article regarding advertising Citrus County to the LGBTQ community. First of all, maybe both need to be educated in marketing. It is common practice to target market to demographic groups that may be under-represented in your product, or that you feel may provide a strong opportunity to bring revenue to your area. It is part of many targeted marketing efforts that companies undertake. Maybe both should instead educate themselves on target marketing. OR better yet, just say what they really want to say – they are against this population visiting our beautiful county. Making the comment “… as long as they do not make out in public …” Holly, did you seriously say this!? Cindy, when you say “… I don’t care what they do behind closed doors,” what does this mean? That gay and Black people need to stay behind closed doors? Everyone is entitled to their belief systems, but these comments are just disgusting. This is not about making sure we advertise to “everyone,” it is about their belief system to not include these populations. Seriously. I am ashamed that you represent this community. Krista DiBerardino Homosassa

