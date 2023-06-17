Comments at TDC meeting were disgusting
I am disgusted by Cindy Guys’ and Holly Davis’ comments in June 15’s front-page article regarding advertising Citrus County to the LGBTQ community. First of all, maybe both need to be educated in marketing. It is common practice to target market to demographic groups that may be under-represented in your product, or that you feel may provide a strong opportunity to bring revenue to your area. It is part of many targeted marketing efforts that companies undertake. Maybe both should instead educate themselves on target marketing. OR better yet, just say what they really want to say – they are against this population visiting our beautiful county. Making the comment “… as long as they do not make out in public …” Holly, did you seriously say this!? Cindy, when you say “… I don’t care what they do behind closed doors,” what does this mean? That gay and Black people need to stay behind closed doors? Everyone is entitled to their belief systems, but these comments are just disgusting. This is not about making sure we advertise to “everyone,” it is about their belief system to not include these populations. Seriously. I am ashamed that you represent this community. Krista DiBerardino Homosassa
Protect our most sensitive areas
The June 10th Chronicle included an excellent editorial titled “Are Manatees the Canary in the Environmental Coal Mine?” As the author stated, manatees are dying in Florida at an alarming rate. The epicenter for the worst mortality is the Indian River Lagoon, but too many manatee deaths are also occurring elsewhere across the state. The biggest cause of this mortality is related to seagrass decline due to pollution in the form of excess nutrients entering our waterways, leaking septic systems, and fertilizer runoff. To date, we have not witnessed a large number of manatee deaths in Citrus County, but it is a possibility if we are not vigilant in protecting our most sensitive areas. As the editorial states, there are groups working hard in Citrus County to restore waterways that have already been damaged, such as Kings Bay, and we commend their important work. However, it is absolutely crucial that we prevent the degradation of our waterways so that we never have to initiate restoration efforts in the first place. To grasp the difficulty and cost of seagrass restoration, seagrass expert Robert Virnstein estimates that it would require planting one million seagrass units per day for 52 years to restore the seagrass in the Indian River Lagoon to its 2009 level (assuming a significant reduction in nutrient influx into the Lagoon). He also estimates that the cost of such a restoration effort would exceed $300,000 per acre over the project’s lifespan. The Citrus County Commissioners recently formulated a Strategic Plan for the County, with one of its top goals being to “Prioritize the protection and improvement of environmental assets.” In August, the commissioners will evaluate an application for an RV Park development in Ozello, which is directly adjacent to the St. Martins Marsh Aquatic Preserve. This site falls within the highest-risk flood zone in the county. The proposed plan includes a very large experimental septic system that would undoubtedly fail in the event of a major flood, releasing nutrients and pathogens into the estuary, thus impacting water quality and all forms of aquatic life. This is a prime example of a proposed development that directly conflicts with the aforementioned important strategic goal. The Planning and Development Commissioners, wisely recognizing the unacceptable risk associated with locating an RV Park in this area, have already rejected the proposal twice by a significant majority. Hopefully, the County Commissioners will also demonstrate wisdom and deny the proposal on August 22. Camella Ryan Citrus County
Fire safety is an issue in Ozello
Fire is a danger everywhere, especially when there are no fire hydrants. I live in Ozello, and it takes a long time for a fire truck or ambulance to reach this area. When you multiply the risk of fire and propane with the number of RVs on-site, well, just sit back and watch the fireworks. There are only three, maybe four fire hydrants in Ozello, none of which are close enough to be connected. Installing new piping would be necessary to connect two fire hydrants that would be placed at the RV site. This would cost approximately a million dollars or more. What about Wallace Point and the homes on Fishcreek Point if the fire were to get out of control due to winds or the delayed response of the fire department in Ozello? The safety of residents is a major concern. Some campers can be careless, not tending to grills, flicking cigarette butts on the ground, or neglecting to extinguish oil-burning tiki lamps. As you know, we have burn bans in place for a reason. Campers and some residents ignore the ban, or they simply don’t recognize the red flags. I love my piece of heaven in Ozello, and I really don’t want to lose it because of someone else’s stupidity. Remember, it takes no time for a fire to get out of control, but it takes 30 minutes or more for a fire truck to reach Ozello. Is a life worth risking? Is the life of beautiful animals worth risking? Are the nature preserves worth it? It’s all about the almighty dollar. We don’t need an RV/glamper campground in Ozello; it simply doesn’t fit in. Susie Broadwell Crystal River