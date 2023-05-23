We recently lost a great man, a legend. For those of you newcomers, you really missed out on knowing a great human being.

For us old-timers, if someone says the name Coach Archie Dabney, it most likely will bring a smile to their face, followed by a story involving him. I graduated from CHRS in 1974. In these years of the '70s, Coach was in his prime. He was a big man, just under 6 feet, 4 inches and around 220 pounds, lean and a great athlete. He had to be that big to support such a big heart. He was like a third parent to thousands of kids in his time in the school system. Never forgot a name or face, a quiet, but very effective person. He had a way of connecting with kids in a soft manner.

