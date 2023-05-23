We recently lost a great man, a legend. For those of you newcomers, you really missed out on knowing a great human being.
For us old-timers, if someone says the name Coach Archie Dabney, it most likely will bring a smile to their face, followed by a story involving him. I graduated from CHRS in 1974. In these years of the '70s, Coach was in his prime. He was a big man, just under 6 feet, 4 inches and around 220 pounds, lean and a great athlete. He had to be that big to support such a big heart. He was like a third parent to thousands of kids in his time in the school system. Never forgot a name or face, a quiet, but very effective person. He had a way of connecting with kids in a soft manner.
The kids were his life. And he deeply cared for each one of us. He had a friend at school called MAGGIE. Maggie was a wooden paddle with holes drilled into it. It was designed so you could feel it wearing football padding. It hurt, but you knew if you got paddled by Coach, you either did something really bad, or it was your birthday. Times were different then, but I, along with many others, enjoyed our school years.
I write this article for myself and for all the other kids of Coach. And I want to thank him for his guidance, support, and friendship during our teen years. Not very often in life do you get to experience a person like him. He truly is one of a kind.