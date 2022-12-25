Well we’re bearing down on the anniversary for Crystal Square’s owners to get off the pot.
Well we’re bearing down on the anniversary for Crystal Square’s owners to get off the pot.
It’ll probably self-implode in the next storm anyway.
Every year, like Ground Hog Day, the blighted structures around the county get some lip service. In the last 10 years, they did manage to get the old movie theatre across from Publix torn down. So now we have more room for firework vendors.
Then, we have the old Winn-Dixie sitting vacant at Meadowcrest, where you’re lucky to see two cars going in the same direction. But be sure to come to complete stop at the stop signs or it could cost you a few hundred bucks.
Then, there is the mall area where we can demolish thousands of trees in a matter of days, but it’s going to take two years to build an apartment complex after they flatten the mall.
My final thought centers on the 6,000 cars a day that are going to be dumped on Citrus Avenue for two to three years. I travel it every day and 60 more cars would be devastating. If the funding is there, why not do the whole thing at one time?
From the fire tower on Citrus Avenue I’m pretty sure you can see the entire scope of the project. I realize that the state has an accounting model they subscribe to, but maybe common sense could prevail for once.
Speaking of … whatever happen to the $285,000 feasibility study for Turkey Oak as a bypass. Those sidewalks are really nice, but still in the last six months I have only seen maybe 10 people using it. Just saying.
Dean Post
Crystal River