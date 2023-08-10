CUB is in need of help from the community for food and monetary donations to replenish our resources so we may continue to help our neighbors. As the summer heat continues to rise, so do the needs of many families in Citrus County. Most of these families find themselves struggling, having to choose between buying school clothes for their children or food for the table. Thanks to the generosity of our donors, CUB continues to try and alleviate some of this pressure by providing food, utility, and other various aid. It truly is a circle of People Helping People.
You can also help by donating gently used items to our thrift store — any help is appreciated! CUB is located at 1201 Parkside Ave., Inverness. Our mailing address is P.O. Box 2094, Inverness, FL 34451.