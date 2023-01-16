Everyone should value their Inalienable Constitutional Rights. Our Rights are not negotiable nor are they to be taken from us by conniving Politicians who desire to remain in power at our expense.
One such right that appears to have been taken from us who reside in non-chartered counties is the right to petition the government in the form of our ability to recall local elected officials.
At present, only voters in chartered counties have the right to recall local elected county officials. In Citrus County, we do not enjoy that right. We as voters cannot remove a corrupt or incompetent or unethical or self-serving local elected official until the next election.
Well, that is about to change. Florida State Rep. Joel Rudman of the 3rd House District has filed HJR 131, which will allow for Voters of Non-Chartered Counties to recall local Elected Officials.
At this point it is not clear what the criterion will be for a petition to recall.
I, for one do not believe a recall should be for some frivolous reason such as the color of one’s eyes or the vehicle they drive. The reasons should be legitimate and straight forward such as the official’s utter incompetence, corruption, unethical behavior or self-serving behavior.
The Voters of Citrus County deserve the right to recall any official!
Therefore, I urge you to support State Rep. Rudman and HJR 131.