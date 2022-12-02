Not surprised, but nevertheless disappointed to see the Chronicle Opinion page, the day before Thanksgiving, devoted to negativism and Republican slams, accusations and hate.
Where are the positive, enlightening letters? Letters of thanks and appreciation for blessings, big and small, must not be important or there’s no room to print happy tales and joyful thoughts.
Our very “left” newspaper boasts Joe Biden and still badmouths Donald Trump! Every day, there’s a photo and an unimportant article about a president who has dragged our country down in too many respects to mention. Yet, he’s praised and pardoned.
Fairness is not included in the media’s ability to print obvious truths, give credit when due, and stop “letters” and “voices” generating definite hate. Where is the good in this?
It’s shameful. Pessimistic letters, Sound Offs and opinions from other sources and states bring nothing good to light. We, as a country, don’t need more grief, frustration and upset.
Open your mind, Chronicle, and promote healthy attitudes by adopting a neutral, rather than biased, format. We need togetherness as we pray for a better tomorrow.