The past two Saturday editions of the Chronicle have seen a shift to the conservative right in its Opinion pages. Last week we saw an article on why America was "not in peril" from the Daily Wire, a conservative think tank.

This week, we read a loaded article from the Freedom Foundation, an anti-union, conservative, free-market think tank. They see themselves as a "battle tank that's battering the entrenched power of left-wing government union bosses who represent a permanent lobby for bigger government, higher taxes, and radical social agenda."

