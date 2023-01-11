The Jan. 6 Chronicle editorial “Citrus has resources to do better in child well- being rankings” totally misidentifies the cause of where the county is failing.
Existing community resources are an indication of our failure not our success. The responsibility of child well-being rests with the parents and only falls to the community when parents are failing and need assistance.
Citrus County does not have sufficient career employment and there have been some leaders who have been opposed to raising the minimum wage and subsequently all wages.
We are a small rural county that is fortunate enough to have two colleges: the College of Central Florida and Withlacoochee that both teach academic and trade professions. It would be a good investment in the future to provide extensive outreach and assistance to people who can benefit from these educational programs, which will enable them to become self-sufficient in the future.
Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle
The recent investment in nursing professions and internships at the College of Central Florida is a good example of what may be a successful boost to people who are struggling to build a quality life for their family’s future in Citrus County.
Focusing on educational assistance and career employment would allow parents to raise their standard of living so that they can live an improved quality life. Our goal should be to elevate living standards through higher paying career jobs and higher wages so that families are independent and will no longer need community assistance.