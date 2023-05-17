On the day set aside to celebrate Mom, the Chronicle Editorial Board dismisses the true, special place Mothers have in our world by attempting to redefine and water down what a mother is.
Here’s the Chronicle’s quote:
Here’s the Chronicle’s quote:
“There are so many types of mothers out there. There are women who are trying to conceive and continue to have difficulty, women who have experienced miscarriages, and women who do not have or want children”
Really??
Let’s agree that no one should be denied their special day … have a day for those without children, but let’s leave Mother’s Day to those that gave us life, protected us when we were defenseless, fed, clothed, sheltered and supported us until we could face the world on our own.
John Pierce
Beverly Hills