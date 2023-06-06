The Sunday, June 4, 2023, edition of the Chronicle included a Commentary Page feature titled "Point - Counter Point" discussing the subject of voting rights for convicted felons.
Chronicle readers would anticipate a well-argued position from each side of the issue. It is a great idea in principle to present both perspectives and allow the readers to form their own opinions.
On one hand, should a convicted felon who has committed "one of several serious crimes, such as murder, rape, or robbery, punishable by a more stringent sentence than that given for a misdemeanor," as defined by Webster, lose the right to vote?
On the other hand, should a convicted felon who has served their time and made full restitution, thereby fulfilling their debt to society, regain the right to vote?
Unfortunately, the Chronicle chose to publish viewpoints from both the Point and Counterpoint in favor of giving convicted felons the right to vote. Instead of a fair Point - Counter Point, it appeared more like a Point- Exclamation Point.
If the Chronicle supports felon voting rights, just come out and say it.
Editor’s note: Columns that appear on our editorial page do not represent the Chronicle’s opinion. They reflect the opinions of the columnists. The newspaper’s viewpoints are clearly marked as "Our Viewpoint." We select columnists to expose readers to various opinions, regardless of whether we agree with them.