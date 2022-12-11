Back when Jerry Mulligan was publisher we saw the paper go sharply left. Mr. Mulligan spoke at my GOP club and someone mentioned the leftist slant of the Associated Press articles. He had the same downturned tone of voice as someone who would say “the check’s in the mail” when he said he’d pass that on to his editors.
I see a mixed bag of progress. The opinion page has improved, but on the other hand was the smear job of John Labriola and again the AP News.
Last Sunday, there was a piece about the Colorado web designer vs. the Gestapo. Seemingly, it was neutral, judging by the title, “Both sides see high stakes in gay rights Supreme Court Case,” but as usual the heavy left thumb of the media was upon it.
The web designer’s side barely had any input while the pro-homosexual gang was given massive article space to vent their victim signal, doom saying, paranoid hypothetical scenarios. Most had the “racist” accusation that is standard for them.
As for another AP article that day, about antisemitism, it also seemed neutral until you look close as it failed to identify “leftist, liberal, etc.” only “far right” perps. Look into the treatment of Jewish pro Trumpers who had bricks thrown at their vehicles prior to the 2020 election; look into The Squad and their anti-Israel stance, look into BLM similar stance and how Jewish properties in LA were vandalized during the riots the three lesbian founders spawned recently.
The Chronicle and the AP, etc., do not have a monopoly on the news and we can find out when we are being duped.