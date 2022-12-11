Letter to the editor logo 2021

Back when Jerry Mulligan was publisher we saw the paper go sharply left. Mr. Mulligan spoke at my GOP club and someone mentioned the leftist slant of the Associated Press articles. He had the same downturned tone of voice as someone who would say “the check’s in the mail” when he said he’d pass that on to his editors.

I see a mixed bag of progress. The opinion page has improved, but on the other hand was the smear job of John Labriola and again the AP News.

