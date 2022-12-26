The Citrus Korean War Veterans Chapter 192 have executed its annual presentation of Christmas Wreaths to the monument areas located at the historic Old Courthouse in Inverness.
For the first time, Citrus first responders are also being recognized and honored in a manner similar to that bestowed upon veterans based on their evidenced- attributes of compassion, commitment, and courage, as they unconditionally serve the citizens of Citrus County.
The ceremony participants represented most service branches and organizations and included participation of organizations who serve veterans such as Citrus Honor Flights, Welcome Home Veterans, and the Sertoma Club of Citrus, which has been a major donor to the monuments area as now existing. Also included was the participation of first responders representation provided by the Citrus County Sheriff’s Office for this event, but will include the Fire and EMS services as available in future events. A monument dedicated for all first responders now exists in this complex.
This addition attests to the importance to our community of the critical and dangerous services provided by our Fire Department personnel and the EMS as they work shoulder to shoulder with our law enforcement personnel.