The Citrus Korean War Veterans Chapter 192 have executed its annual presentation of Christmas Wreaths to the monument areas located at the historic Old Courthouse in Inverness.

For the first time, Citrus first responders are also being recognized and honored in a manner similar to that bestowed upon veterans based on their evidenced- attributes of compassion, commitment, and courage, as they unconditionally serve the citizens of Citrus County.

