We wish to thank everyone for their generous donations and their help to make our annual Chinese Auction a huge success Nov. 19.
A special thank you to the following business’s for their donations: Inverness Bike Shop, Heidi’s Souper Salad, Cinnamon Stix, Connors Gifts, Firestone, Fit Full Fitness, Advance Auto, Historic Downtown, Pri-Midonna’s Salon, Culvers, Love Chevrolet, Citrus United Basket, Nicholas Ford, Shear Sister Salon, Tires Plus, Tire Kingdom, Pa Pa J’s, Little Flower Basket, Ace Hardware, Trendy Expressions Salon, Firestone, Men’s Hair, Maurice Fortin for his handcrafted beautiful wood clock’s again this year.