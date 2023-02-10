Letter to the editor logo 2021

The point of education is not simply to teach students to read and write, but to take the information they are given and to learn to evaluate it, develop opinions, understand the processes of science and math, etc. Students need to be presented with both the good and bad aspects of history in order to learn from them.

As teachers we are expected to not only present the information and to help students to understand it, but to develop supportive relationships with our students, treat them equally among their peers, protect them from bullying and intruders, help them to develop empathy, and guide them on the path to being productive members of society.

Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle