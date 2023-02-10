The point of education is not simply to teach students to read and write, but to take the information they are given and to learn to evaluate it, develop opinions, understand the processes of science and math, etc. Students need to be presented with both the good and bad aspects of history in order to learn from them.
As teachers we are expected to not only present the information and to help students to understand it, but to develop supportive relationships with our students, treat them equally among their peers, protect them from bullying and intruders, help them to develop empathy, and guide them on the path to being productive members of society.
Banning books and not teaching students about all sides of life leaves them unprepared to deal with reality, and can diminish them as people. A child whose parents are gay or lesbian isn't allowed to share a book such as My Two Moms with their class. A black student isn't allowed to learn about a multitude of aspects of slavery. A Jewish student isn't allowed to learn about the horrors of the Holocaust. This IS NOT education, it's indoctrination and denial.
It astounds me that so many people and the government of Florida are willing to keep students in a state of suspended animation, and that teachers are being threatened when they are trying to do the job of teaching.
