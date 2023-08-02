Letter to the editor logo 2021

Children in school need their personal cell phones in school for the following reason. We are the only country in the world that has an epidemic of mass school shootings. Florida's governor just loosened regulations for gun purchases despite the growing number of school shootings. Children are sitting ducks in schools and should not be handicapped further by removing their only communication with 911 or family when a murderer is hunting in the building looking for children to kill.

Children in school should be able to call for help and identify their location if needed when a shooter enters the building. Without a phone, they may spend hours locked in conference rooms terrified with no information while their parents and siblings are in fear not knowing if their child has been shot or killed or is lying in a room while the police try to identify them.

Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle