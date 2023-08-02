Children in school need their personal cell phones in school for the following reason. We are the only country in the world that has an epidemic of mass school shootings. Florida's governor just loosened regulations for gun purchases despite the growing number of school shootings. Children are sitting ducks in schools and should not be handicapped further by removing their only communication with 911 or family when a murderer is hunting in the building looking for children to kill.
Children in school should be able to call for help and identify their location if needed when a shooter enters the building. Without a phone, they may spend hours locked in conference rooms terrified with no information while their parents and siblings are in fear not knowing if their child has been shot or killed or is lying in a room while the police try to identify them.
Children do fear that a shooter may come to their school. Parents are uneasy each morning when their children leave for school. Prohibiting cell phones in class will take away a child's only form of communication with outside help in what is now a potentially hazardous environment. It is not strategic. We want our children to be as prepared as much as possible to protect themselves.
If our society refuses to put an end to gun violence in protecting the rights of gun owners, we have to also protect the rights of children. While we are hardening the schools, we have to harden our children. While we teach them survival techniques we must allow them to have the tools they need to protect themselves. During a shooting, they may lose adult supervision and may have to depend only on themselves and each other. We should not take away what could be their only way to call for help and speak with their loved ones during a time of unspeakable terror.