The Chesapeake Bay Bridge Tunnel was built in 3 1/2 years through a joint venture with four contractors, including project leader Tidewater Construction Corporation – a forerunner to Skanska. Sverdrup and Parcel, Consulting Engineers, designed the project.

It is considered one of the longest bridge/tunnels in the world at 17.6 miles. (It) consists of two manmade islands, two tunnels with 12 miles of bridges. All of this material had to be brought in by barges.

