The Chesapeake Bay Bridge Tunnel was built in 3 1/2 years through a joint venture with four contractors, including project leader Tidewater Construction Corporation – a forerunner to Skanska. Sverdrup and Parcel, Consulting Engineers, designed the project.
It is considered one of the longest bridge/tunnels in the world at 17.6 miles. (It) consists of two manmade islands, two tunnels with 12 miles of bridges. All of this material had to be brought in by barges.
(It) was built between 1961 and 1964 utilizing older equipment and sustained one hurricane while being built. It cost $200 million to build.
Interstate 4 was built in seven years and only cost $42.2 million.
Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle
U.S. 19 construction from Crystal River to Homosassa is 9 miles long and construction has taken longer than the Chesapeake Bay Bridge project. U.S. 19 is on hard ground and they have more modern equipment to work with. The estimated cost is $52 million-plus. That’s approximately $6 million-plus per mile. This project started November 2018 and they expect it to end in 2023: five years.
And they properly will ask for another extension on the contract for completion. This is how it works here.