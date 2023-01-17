I have lamented the closing of Little Italy and missing the great food. I recently found out that a new restaurant, Café Do, opened and that Rosario is their chef.
My wife and I recently stopped to eat and drink. The food was excellent but to my dismay,
no alcohol. They are waiting on the approval to move along the process for a wine/beer or liquor license from Citrus County. After chatting to the staff, it seems that this process is taking quite a while. A glass of Chianti would make the meatballs taste even better.
What do we need to make this process complete to keep this cafe, a great asset to the area, whole.
Editor’s Note: The county does not approve such licenses. The Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation (DBPR) requires an alcoholic beverage license applicant to obtain approval from the Florida Department of Revenue (Department).