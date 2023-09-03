Dr George Koob, America's alcohol czar, has announced that alcohol consumption should be limited to two drinks (men) and one drink (women) per week. This follows the guidelines recommended in Canada also. A standard drink is any beverage that contains 0.6 fl ounces of pure alcohol. This would equate to one 12-ounce can of beer at 5% ABV (alcohol by volume) , a 5-ounce glass of wine at 12% ABV, or 1.5 ounces of spirits (Rum, gin,whiskey, or tequila) at 40% ABV. Why does the government tell me how much I can or can not drink?
During the Obama administration, Scott Gould (deputy Secretary of the Veterans Affairs Department) noted that there was too much bureaucracy in the Federal government. He conceived "Leading Edge" which uses the idea of czars or enterprising leaders who can integrate and coordinate government agencies and NGOs to better expedite certain projects. Obama used this idea and created an Ebola Czar , Ron Klain, to handle the Ebola crisis more smoothly.
These czars are granted a broad range of power to address a specific issue. Most of these czars do not have to be approved by the senate. Some feel that czars are unconstitutional as Article II, Section 2 of the U.S. Constitution, which states the president may nominate "other public Ministers ... by and with the Advice and Consent of the Senate. In October 2009, hearings before the U.S. Senate Judiciary Committee concluded that czars were constitutionally legal as long as their authority was exerted in practical. not legal, terms. Thus the alcohol czar could recommend alcohol limits but had no authority to enforce these recommendations.
The czars have direct access to the President but lack authority over governmental agencies. They do not have the ability to dispense grants. If a czar is perceived as strong and effective, government bodies will rise up in opposition if they feel that they are losing power. Czars may actually bloat the government more than streamline it. Biden is doing his part as having the most expensive enormous White House payroll of any president. His projected 4-year-payroll costs exceed $200 million. In comparison (with inflation adjusted), the Trump administration spent $164.3 million (2017-2020) and the Obama administration spent $1288.5 million (2009-2012). All these numbers could drive someone to drink. Czars are not the answer to streamline bureaucracy.