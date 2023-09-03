Letter to the editor logo 2021

Dr George Koob, America's alcohol czar, has announced that alcohol consumption should be limited to two drinks (men) and one drink (women) per week. This follows the guidelines recommended in Canada also. A standard drink is any beverage that contains 0.6 fl ounces of pure alcohol. This would equate to one 12-ounce can of beer at 5% ABV (alcohol by volume) , a 5-ounce glass of wine at 12% ABV, or 1.5 ounces of spirits (Rum, gin,whiskey, or tequila) at 40% ABV. Why does the government tell me how much I can or can not drink?

During the Obama administration, Scott Gould (deputy Secretary of the Veterans Affairs Department) noted that there was too much bureaucracy in the Federal government. He conceived "Leading Edge" which uses the idea of czars or enterprising leaders who can integrate and coordinate government agencies and NGOs to better expedite certain projects. Obama used this idea and created an Ebola Czar , Ron Klain, to handle the Ebola crisis more smoothly.

Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle