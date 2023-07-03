NGOs (Non-Governmental Organizations) was a vague term for me until recently. Most are "nonprofit" agencies that have been in the news during the immigration crisis at the border. But NGOs are big business. A Forbes study noted the NGO Catholic Charities USA received $1.4 billion (government support) and $1 billion (private donations). Taxpayer-funded donations of more than 80% total support went to Lutheran Immigration and Refugee Service in the amount of $93.1 million in 2021. This figure increased to $182.6 million in 2022 due to DHS funds. Taxpayer-funded donations making only 40% of NGO Church World Services' budget totaled $20.5 million.
According to the Heritage Foundation, President Biden’s open border policy is changing the demographics of this country. Though denied, many clandestine flights have taken migrants throughout the country. Seventy-one percent of the illegals transported by Catholic Charities were dropped off in red congressional districts. A fairer operation would have been to drop these migrants roughly 50-50 in Republican and Democrat districts. The Heritage Foundation was able to obtain this GPS data from migrants' cell phones especially at major crossing sites such as Val Verde and Del Rio (Texas) and with help from the largest NGO Catholic Charities USA.