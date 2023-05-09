Letter to the editor logo 2021

Sound Off, May 4, 2023: "Let me tell you, he's the best President ever. Lower taxes, lower fuel, closed borders; the country was great under him." According to an Institute on Taxation and Economic Policy study, 10 million Americans got a tax cut; only they were the wealthiest.

Most families did receive a tax cut from the Trump tax law; the real problem is that the vast majority of the tax cuts went to people who did not need help. Half the tax cuts went to the richest 5 percent, and about a quarter went to the richest 1 percent.

