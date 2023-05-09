Sound Off, May 4, 2023: "Let me tell you, he's the best President ever. Lower taxes, lower fuel, closed borders; the country was great under him." According to an Institute on Taxation and Economic Policy study, 10 million Americans got a tax cut; only they were the wealthiest.
Most families did receive a tax cut from the Trump tax law; the real problem is that the vast majority of the tax cuts went to people who did not need help. Half the tax cuts went to the richest 5 percent, and about a quarter went to the richest 1 percent.
Lower fuel cost? The implication is that the Trump administration was responsible for lower gas prices. But unfortunately, gas prices dipped low in early 2020 due to the beginning of the U.S. COVID-19 pandemic, which led to an unprecedented drop in demand for fuel because COVID-19 forced people to abandon their offices, school business trips and vacations. There were various reasons for higher gas prices in 2021 and 2022. Those factors included Russia's invasion of Ukraine, "a rapid and unexpected bounce-back in demand" following the first year of the pandemic, the forced shutdown of the Colonial Pipeline after a ransomware attack, and "a loss of refining capacity in California and Ohio."
Trump didn't make prices go down, and Biden didn't increase costs. The market did both. Closed borders? To quote USC Dornsite: Throughout his term, Trump implemented the Migrant Protection Protocols, authorized the expedited removal of thousands of migrants under Title 42, detained migrants n overcrowded and unsanitary border facilities, rescinded the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program and lowered the U.S. annual refugee cap to unprecedented levels – all under what he called a "zero tolerance" immigration policy.
Biden has not significantly changed these policies. What has changed is the conditions in South and Central America. These conditions drive more people north under the misperception that Biden is soft on immigrants. Under Trump, the country was not great. Instead, he fostered distrust in our institutions, lied, stole, and encouraged white supremacists. He was impeached twice. Georgia is investigating him for interfering in their elections. A special investigator is looking into his role in the Jan. 6 insurrections, and he stole top secret documents. As I write this, he is on trial over an alleged rape charge and for defamation. Is this the best President ever?