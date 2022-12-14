Please allow me (a Republican with reservations) to describe some of President Biden’s accomplishments: ending the Afghan War has, by extrapolation, saved over $170 billion, prevented more than 148 military deaths, and more than 250 contractor deaths.
Build Back Better is providing for COVID relief, social services, infrastructure and climate change, a feat not previously duplicated by any other president.
Biden’s experience saw through Putin’s claim of having no intention of attacking Ukraine, and has done an incredible job of helping Ukraine remain free while punishing Russia. His Justice Department is pursuing the deadly insurrectionists that attempted to overthrow our government. He stopped the “Red Wave,” losing the house by a small amount, but now has a Senate majority, and was the first Democratic president in almost 90 years that didn’t lose a single Senate seat in a midterm election.
He used the Defense Production Act to produce the new BA.5 COVID vaccine, lead a bipartisan effort to pass a house bill to avert a crippling rail strike, which he signed into law, added 263,000 jobs in November, keeping the unemployment rate at 3.7%. Wages were up 0.6% in November, and gasoline at $3.33, is the cheapest it has been in the last year, and our per capita income is 56% higher than that of the European Union.
Still, in my opinion, there are several necessary changes to the election procedures that should be implemented to ensure the elections are equitable: Eliminate PACs and super PACs to prevent the wealthy from influencing elections. Include term and age policies so younger and more energetic people have a better chance to get elected. Limit contributions to, say, $100 per person to each candidate and election, adjusted for inflation. Use the popular vote for elections, giving equal weight to each person’s vote — eliminating the Electoral College and reducing the advantage of gerrymandering.