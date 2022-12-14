Letter to the editor logo 2021

Please allow me (a Republican with reservations) to describe some of President Biden’s accomplishments: ending the Afghan War has, by extrapolation, saved over $170 billion, prevented more than 148 military deaths, and more than 250 contractor deaths.

Build Back Better is providing for COVID relief, social services, infrastructure and climate change, a feat not previously duplicated by any other president.

