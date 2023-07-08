Let us get this straight:
Let us get this straight:
From the Supervisor of Elections website: Diana Finegan won her election in November with 78 percent (56,797 votes) of the ballots cast (by Republicans, Democrats and Independents)
From the Citrus County Chamber of Commerce website: The Chamber has “almost 1,000 members.”
From the Citrus County Chronicle: 150 surveys were returned.
During our working life in South Florida, we were on our Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors and Executive Board of Directors. We would never have approved publishing results from a survey that garnered only a 15 percent response rate, and we are disappointed that our local newspaper wrote not just one article about the results, but then wrote an editorial using the same faulty data.
Joe and Lynn Hunt
Citrus County