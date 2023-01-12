Letter to the editor logo 2021

The last few weeks of December 2022 represents a final remembrance for the passing of several famous people, notably Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI, Barbara Walters and Pelé. However, these December weeks as in previous years have always been a time for looking forward to new beginnings.

For Christians, the time is about the birth of Jesus on Christmas with the message of eternal hope and peace. For Jews, it is Hanukkah and about Judah Maccabee defeating the Syrians that threated their religious and political identity and allowed their faith to continue.

