The last few weeks of December 2022 represents a final remembrance for the passing of several famous people, notably Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI, Barbara Walters and Pelé. However, these December weeks as in previous years have always been a time for looking forward to new beginnings.
For Christians, the time is about the birth of Jesus on Christmas with the message of eternal hope and peace. For Jews, it is Hanukkah and about Judah Maccabee defeating the Syrians that threated their religious and political identity and allowed their faith to continue.
How many Americans, however, gave any thought that on Christmas Day 1776? George Washington crossed the Delaware to ultimately defeat the British? Had he not done so with only 10% of his original Army with many not to renew their military contract in January, our lives as Americans would not be as it is today. The tyranny enslavement by the British would have continued. Shouldn’t this event have a place of remembrance during Christmastime?
Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle
The visit a few days before Christmas, coincidently or intentionally, by President Volodymyr Zalenesky of Ukraine to President Biden and Congress, also seems to belong to this grouping of
historical events to be remembered. Zelensky for Jewish Ukrainians is like a Judah Maccabee, and for all Ukrainians, a George Washington.
The commonality between all these persons is their willingness and courage to take risk of life for a belief that the outcome will be worthwhile regardless of possible failure. All have the strength of faith in both their physical and spiritual capabilities. All take much of their strong leadership guidance from scripture in the Bible. All have high popular appeal by their followers. All were young and had good manners of social civility and compassion.
Who amongst America’s political leaders today possess such outstanding qualities? The political polls certainly do not pinpoint anyone with overwhelming high marks, especially when compared to
the likes of Lincoln, Washington and FDR. These presidents, along with a few others, not only have skills of effectiveness, but the personal motivations of greatness to take on critical challenges
impacting the nation in times of war, economic or natural disasters.
Such challenges could very well be on the horizon for the upcoming 2024 election. It will be a time to identify and elect politicians that match as close as possible the standards and abilities of our past greatest leaders.