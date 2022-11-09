In the Citrus Chronicle “Remember When” article of July 5, 2008, John Grannan wrote a story entitled “Magnolia Cemetery Garden of Memories” enlightening the reader on the origin of the cemetery and sharing interesting information regarding several interments. One such burial tells about the interment of a Kentuckian and the gravestone simply says, “Mr. Houseworth ‘First Man buried Here.’” That burial marked the founding of the cemetery in March 1869.
I visited Magnolia on Sunday, Oct. 30, to pay respects to my late husband and also to bear witness to the work efforts of the wonderful volunteers who, on Oct, 22, went to the cemetery to tidy up and clean the headstones in honor of the DAR National Day of Service.
I want to thank Paul Grannan (Trustee), and Fawn McGee, regent for the DAR for the Fort Cooper Chapter. Also the Nature Coast Volunteers, the Robotic Team with the Seven Rivers Christian School, Girl Scout Troop No. 14114, the 4-H Club, and all other individuals who helped.
Magnolia Cemetery is a beautiful resting place that holds much history as is evidenced by the many interesting epitaphs. It was once a more or less “tucked away” place, but with the widening of County Road 491, it is not so much the case as it was.
I would desire that if I were to win a lottery, I would donate money to the Trustees and inquire as to their consideration for an enclosure around the property giving it its own entity and using indigenous rock whereby an inlaid engraved plaque stipulating, “Magnolia Cemetery Garden of Memories,” Founded March 1869.