In the Citrus Chronicle “Remember When” article of July 5, 2008, John Grannan wrote a story entitled “Magnolia Cemetery Garden of Memories” enlightening the reader on the origin of the cemetery and sharing interesting information regarding several interments. One such burial tells about the interment of a Kentuckian and the gravestone simply says, “Mr. Houseworth ‘First Man buried Here.’” That burial marked the founding of the cemetery in March 1869.

I visited Magnolia on Sunday, Oct. 30, to pay respects to my late husband and also to bear witness to the work efforts of the wonderful volunteers who, on Oct, 22, went to the cemetery to tidy up and clean the headstones in honor of the DAR National Day of Service.

