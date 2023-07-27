The majority of my years were before the internet, e-mails, and social media. I have now embraced this new technology that has unlimited online information. But since not everything may be true, I need to approach the internet with a bit of "caveat emptor" or "let the buyer beware" (i.e. the surfer beware). So in 2018, Homeland Security established The Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA). Its goal was to prepare for, respond to, and mitigate the impact of cyberattacks. An alarm should go off when the government becomes involved. Ronald Regan once said : “Most Terrifying Words – ‘I’m from the government and I’m here to help.’”
Instead CISA was used to censor what it considered "misinformation" on social media through its misinformation task force. Its initial job was securing the computer systems of our voting network from hacking and cyber attacks. It later delved into what it considered misinformation during the pandemic. CISA was also concerned with "deepfakes," which are manipulated videos to influence viewers to believe something happened that did not. In a Democracy, every person has the opportunity and responsibility to decide what to believe as the truth and what to disregard as false. The government has no right to decide and to censor information. When the Biden administration was sued in federal court that this censorship was unconstitutional, they transferred this operation to a CISA-funded nonprofit. This made any information from the nonprofit appear not to be propaganda. Since being investigated by the House of Representatives, CISA scrubbed all domestic surveillance and censorship references from its website.