Mr. Gump's mom had a famous quote that said, "Life is like a box of chocolates; you never know what you're gonna get."
It's important to note that she never said there are any bad chocolates or that all the candy is good. As we journey through the years, we encounter a few bad apples and also meet exceptional individuals. Life presents us with numerous choices. Which apple do we choose to pick? Is it the apple lying on the ground, brown and soft, ready to spill its juices? Or is it the red, shiny, and plump one still attached to its branches?
We can only make selections for ourselves. While we may see a bad apple, our neighbor may cherish that same brown one. So, let your friends choose the white chocolate ribbed candy from the middle of the pack, while you enjoy the dark, soft center cream piece. This is what relationships are all about—understanding and tolerating the choices, opinions, and questions of our friends and coworkers. It's the key to compromise and achievement.
On this Memorial Day, I reflect on all the brave souls who selflessly gave their lives so that we can live in unity and peace. I imagine their thoughts were not about Red or Blue, but simply about the Red, White, and Blue. We can become a better America!
I love all my friends and family and cherish their friendship and companionship, even when we often choose different apples and candy selections.