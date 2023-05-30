Letter to the editor logo 2021

Mr. Gump's mom had a famous quote that said, "Life is like a box of chocolates; you never know what you're gonna get."

It's important to note that she never said there are any bad chocolates or that all the candy is good. As we journey through the years, we encounter a few bad apples and also meet exceptional individuals. Life presents us with numerous choices. Which apple do we choose to pick? Is it the apple lying on the ground, brown and soft, ready to spill its juices? Or is it the red, shiny, and plump one still attached to its branches?

Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle