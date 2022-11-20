Florida had a great night last week, as Election Night brought landslide victories for Gov. Ron DeSantis and conservatives across the board. Republicans not only swept all the statewide races, but also secured unprecedented supermajorities in the Legislature, serving as a massive vote of confidence for the governor's bold brand of conservativism.
Our state also showed the world how elections should be run, with no irregularities reported and all results tabulated within a short time of polls closing, eliminating the possibility of massive fraud. By contrast, Democrat-run states and counties across much of the country were suspiciously plagued with voting equipment failures, mishandling of ballots, and incredibly long vote-counting delays that still have America wondering, which party will end up in control of Congress.
As for our local elections, I want to thank everyone who volunteered or donated to my campaign for Inverness City Council over these past two months. I was overwhelmed by all your support and can't say how much I appreciate it. While we didn't quite make it this time, we managed to unseat a nine-year incumbent and came within just 1% point of victory in a three-way race. We shocked a lot of people and showed how grassroots conservatives can run and compete in spite of zero support from the establishment and the hostile opposition of the Citrus County Chronicle.
Although we may have come up 40 votes short this time, we have laid a solid foundation for future victories, and we have sent those in power a strong message that their political careers are in jeopardy if they continue ignoring the people by pushing for more overdevelopment or spending our tax dollars to promote leftist agendas like "LGBT Pride" celebrations.
So let's keep fighting for our community, because it's up to us to preserve our small-town conservative Christian character by continuing to show up, speak out and stand up for what's right.