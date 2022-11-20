Letter to the editor logo 2021

Florida had a great night last week, as Election Night brought landslide victories for Gov. Ron DeSantis and conservatives across the board. Republicans not only swept all the statewide races, but also secured unprecedented supermajorities in the Legislature, serving as a massive vote of confidence for the governor's bold brand of conservativism.

Our state also showed the world how elections should be run, with no irregularities reported and all results tabulated within a short time of polls closing, eliminating the possibility of massive fraud. By contrast, Democrat-run states and counties across much of the country were suspiciously plagued with voting equipment failures, mishandling of ballots, and incredibly long vote-counting delays that still have America wondering, which party will end up in control of Congress.

