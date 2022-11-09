In the masthead of the Citrus County Chronicle is a quote by David S. Arthurs, publisher emeritus, which states: “You may differ with my choice, but not my right to choose.”
Paul Grogan took away my right to choose my choice of candidate for Citrus County Commissioner from District 2, where I live, own a home, and pay taxes.
Until I received my Sample Ballot for the August Primary from the Supervisor of Elections, I thought I had a choice between Diana Finegan and Stacy Worthington, even though I have no party affiliation. I called to find out why I didn’t, which is when I first heard about a Paul Grogan, “running” for District 2 Commissioner, although he had done no, if any, campaigning.
Basically, his “candidacy” means that roughly, 20% of registered Citrus County Republican voters were able to choose the next District 2 County Commissioner in a Primary. The Nov. 8 election is a foregone conclusion for Ms. Finegan.
Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle
I’m one of 121,823 registered voters in Citrus County and I would have liked to have had a choice in voting for County Commissioner in my District 2.