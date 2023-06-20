The NIH has reinstated a grant ($600,000) to EcoHealth, an environmental group that works to prevent the outbreak of emerging pathogens and has worked closely with Wuhan Institute of Virology (WIV) in studying the bat coronaviruses. It has supposedly placed stipulations on the scope of the research and on the organization’s accounting practices. Recent reports indicate that COVID-19 first infected three WIV researchers. Their "gain-of-function" research dealt with increasing the infectiousness of the virus. Some scientists argue that it will better prepare us for the next pandemic. While others argue that the natural mutation of the virus might never reach the pathogenicity (infectiousness rate) that lab induced method might cause.
A little history lesson in NIH grants to EcoHealth: In 2016, it awarded a $3.7 million grant to study bat coronaviruses. By 2016, Dr. Daszak of EcoHealth failed to comply with the grant terms for annual reports. It was later learned that EcoHealth and WIV were engaged in gain-of-function research that was in violation of the federal guidelines. Dr. Daszak bullied NIH to accept his definition on gain-of-function research and began shielding his work from NIH. Also WIV took down their website database on virus sequencing.
Subsidizing a Communist Chinese lab that is performing dangerous experiments makes no sense. Rep. Joni Ernst (R-Iowa) has proposed the STOP Act to cut off funds for EcoHealth and other such organizations. We may still have to carry research like WIV here in the U.S. Biological warfare is not new. One of the first reports was during WWI. Anton Dilger was the son of German immigrants who grew up on a farm in Virginia. The farm later became the U.S. Army Front Royal Remount Station, ironically used to breed and train horses shipped overseas during World War I. Dilger's background was Microbiology and he ran a brewery. He gained access to Bacillus anthracis (anthrax cultures) and secretly infected the horses which were being shipped overseas to the cavalry. Many of the horses and soldiers later died of anthrax. In WWII, Japan used Yersinia pestis (bubonic plague) against China.
Do countries need to worry about biological weapons? The COVID-19 pandemic has caused us to rethink whether certain countries might focus their attention on developing them. The Biological Weapons Convention (BWC) currently has 183 countries, including China and the United States, who have agreed to no biological warfare. Will all adhere to this?