Letter to the editor logo 2021

The NIH has reinstated a grant ($600,000) to EcoHealth, an environmental group that works to prevent the outbreak of emerging pathogens and has worked closely with Wuhan Institute of Virology (WIV) in studying the bat coronaviruses. It has supposedly placed stipulations on the scope of the research and on the organization’s accounting practices. Recent reports indicate that COVID-19 first infected three WIV researchers. Their "gain-of-function" research dealt with increasing the infectiousness of the virus. Some scientists argue that it will better prepare us for the next pandemic. While others argue that the natural mutation of the virus might never reach the pathogenicity (infectiousness rate) that lab induced method might cause.

A little history lesson in NIH grants to EcoHealth: In 2016, it awarded a $3.7 million grant to study bat coronaviruses. By 2016, Dr. Daszak of EcoHealth failed to comply with the grant terms for annual reports. It was later learned that EcoHealth and WIV were engaged in gain-of-function research that was in violation of the federal guidelines. Dr. Daszak bullied NIH to accept his definition on gain-of-function research and began shielding his work from NIH. Also WIV took down their website database on virus sequencing.

Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle